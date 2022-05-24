The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Target Price to $4.00

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Omega Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OMGA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. 2,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,299. The company has a market cap of $112.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. Omega Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.23 and a current ratio of 15.23.

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMGA. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,061,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,897,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.