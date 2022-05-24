The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$73.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.50 million.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,837. The company has a market cap of $617.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 480,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after buying an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 97,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group (Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.