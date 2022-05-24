The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $286.03. 4,192,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,708. The company has a market capitalization of $295.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

