The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Middleby during the third quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Middleby by 7,624.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 636,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,200,000 after purchasing an additional 627,944 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 1,266.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 379,795 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 6,282.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 198,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Middleby by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,733,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,114,000 after purchasing an additional 176,759 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.57.

NASDAQ MIDD traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.95. 1,237,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,450. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.82. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,376.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,550 shares of company stock worth $1,295,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Profile (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.