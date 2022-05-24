The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 151.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,981 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Mosaic by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 451,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 231,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,902,000 after acquiring an additional 568,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

NYSE:MOS traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.40. 70,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,864,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.37%.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.59.

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.