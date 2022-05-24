The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 116 ($1.46).

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTN. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.01) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.13) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday.

LON RTN traded down GBX 1.35 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 53 ($0.67). 2,220,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,421. The Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.76). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68. The company has a market cap of £405.48 million and a PE ratio of -10.08.

In other The Restaurant Group news, insider Ken Hanna acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($96,891.91).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

