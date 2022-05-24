The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives GBX 116 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 116 ($1.46).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.13) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.01) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered shares of The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

In other news, insider Ken Hanna purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £77,000 ($96,891.91).

Shares of RTN stock traded down GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 53 ($0.67). The company had a trading volume of 2,220,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.63. The Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 140 ($1.76). The company has a market capitalization of £405.48 million and a P/E ratio of -10.08.

About The Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.