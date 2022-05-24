The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (SAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAINGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SAIN stock opened at GBX 476.88 ($6.00) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 494.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 505.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Scottish American Investment has a one year low of GBX 437.87 ($5.51) and a one year high of GBX 548 ($6.90). The firm has a market cap of £840.74 million and a P/E ratio of 5.16.

In related news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 472 ($5.94) per share, for a total transaction of £16,520 ($20,787.72).

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

