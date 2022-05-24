TheStreet Downgrades General Motors (NYSE:GM) to C+

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

NYSE GM opened at $36.00 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

