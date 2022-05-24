TheStreet Lowers CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to C

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $62.85 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CTO Realty Growth shares are set to split on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 9,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 855,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,629,446.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Vorakoun sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $44,815.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,473 shares of company stock worth $594,985 and have sold 3,361 shares worth $192,465. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 144.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 24,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.