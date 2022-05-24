TheStreet Lowers CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTO. BTIG Research increased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jonestrading raised their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $67.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $379.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 92.11%.

In other news, CAO Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $63,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,637 shares in the company, valued at $230,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 836,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,341,389.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 32,473 shares of company stock worth $594,985 and have sold 3,361 shares worth $192,465. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

