Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.36 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.51-$0.53 EPS.

NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.96. 9,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,308. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thoughtworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.