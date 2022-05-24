ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Bought by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ThredUp were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 928.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 962,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,382. The company has a market capitalization of $431.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $31.86.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

In other ThredUp news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 13,156 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

