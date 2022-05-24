Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $627,122.03

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $627,122.03 and $677,731.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

