TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 95640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$7.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64.

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

