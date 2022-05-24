Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Shares Up 10.8%

Shares of Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) rose 10.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 million, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 5.79%.

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

