Toncoin Price Hits $1.37 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $1.67 billion and $17.76 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00004644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,051.02 or 0.30681367 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00504051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00034448 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000275 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,560.66 or 1.44273165 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars.

