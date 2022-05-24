Tornado Cash Price Hits $36.66 (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $36.66 or 0.00125625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $40.32 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 619.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,934.36 or 0.82017059 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.50 or 0.00508887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00034020 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,148.89 or 1.47860426 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.