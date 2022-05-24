Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.83

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$75.83 and last traded at C$75.71, with a volume of 405375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$72.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TOU shares. CIBC increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$87.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 8.6099995 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.09%.

In related news, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$689,313.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,447,594.10. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,744,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$421,777,043.77. Insiders have purchased 20,342 shares of company stock worth $1,294,256 over the last ninety days.

About Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

