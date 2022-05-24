TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.86 Million

Analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) will announce $33.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.92 million and the highest is $35.80 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $40.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $147.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.57 million to $147.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $164.56 million, with estimates ranging from $160.80 million to $168.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. 2,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,767. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $788.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 322.10, a current ratio of 322.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,474 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 36.9% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 84,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 22,895 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 440.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

