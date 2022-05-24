Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $48,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $5,655,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $517,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $302,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.2% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

TSCO stock traded down $7.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.68. 60,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,827. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

