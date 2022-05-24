Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 337,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,500,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.69. 718,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,544,381. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.22.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

