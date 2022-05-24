Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $51.08. 539,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,949,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.82. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

