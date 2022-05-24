Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,200 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,096,000 after acquiring an additional 72,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $6,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total transaction of $1,010,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,627.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,402. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $370.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,599. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.65 and a 1 year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.20.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

