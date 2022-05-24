Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,410 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $189.96. The stock had a trading volume of 170,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

