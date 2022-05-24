Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,090 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000. Toll Brothers makes up about 1.3% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Shares of TOL traded down $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.50. 162,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,804. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 11.20%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

