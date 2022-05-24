Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.55 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,496 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000. Adobe makes up approximately 1.5% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.79.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $398.41. The company had a trading volume of 151,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,641. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.27 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $188.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $424.22 and its 200 day moving average is $505.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

