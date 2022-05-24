Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $516,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,504,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,130,223. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

