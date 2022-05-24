Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $759,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $110,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,760 shares of company stock worth $2,607,388. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.45. 36,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,156. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $324.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

