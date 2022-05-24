Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after acquiring an additional 593,120 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,289,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graco by 2,086.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,445,000 after acquiring an additional 469,792 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Graco by 757.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,658,000 after acquiring an additional 401,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Graco by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,445. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

