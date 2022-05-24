Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,758,000 after buying an additional 1,688,395 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $59,208,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 61.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,299,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,657,000 after purchasing an additional 875,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $63.94. 404,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.92. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on MET shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.85.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.