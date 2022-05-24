Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,574 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. PayPal makes up 2.0% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 74.2% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,641,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,145,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 183,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.87. 527,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,041,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day moving average is $139.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

