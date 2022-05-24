Trex (NYSE:TREX) Lifted to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.39.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. Trex has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.09.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

