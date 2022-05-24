Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research report on Saturday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.24 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 27,745.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trinity Biotech by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,286,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 190,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the third quarter worth $139,000. 25.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.