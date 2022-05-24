Tripio (TRIO) Market Cap Tops $749,176.32

Tripio (TRIO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Tripio has a market capitalization of $749,176.32 and approximately $7,406.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tripio has traded up 36.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,138.53 or 0.99967691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002209 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Tripio Profile

TRIO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

