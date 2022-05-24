Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $15.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43. Triumph Group has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $970.46 million, a P/E ratio of -22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.73.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,584,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Triumph Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,810,000 after buying an additional 690,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 817.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after buying an additional 644,832 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $12,086,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

