trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.54

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 12964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRVG. Mizuho dropped their price objective on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $566.69 million, a PE ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.63.
trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.
