trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.54

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 12964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRVG. Mizuho dropped their price objective on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Get trivago alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $566.69 million, a PE ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in trivago by 9.3% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,244 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at $2,418,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 77.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 903,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 393,520 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 13.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at $1,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.