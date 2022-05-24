UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical and specialty chemical company that specializes in providing therapy for central nervous system disorders, including epilepsy, diabetic neuropathic pain, sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. It also provides therapy in the areas of oncology, immunology, inflammation, allergy and respiratory diseases. UCB delivers small and large molecule solutions to specialists for use in the treatment of severe diseases. “

UCBJF has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of UCB from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJF opened at $92.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.00 and its 200-day moving average is $110.61. UCB has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

