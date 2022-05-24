UEX (TSE:UEX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.25

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 403244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$128.06 million and a PE ratio of -24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 14.61.
UEX Company Profile (TSE:UEX)
Read More
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for UEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.