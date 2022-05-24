UEX (TSE:UEX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.25

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 403244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$128.06 million and a PE ratio of -24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 14.61.

UEX Company Profile (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,983 hectares comprising 24 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

