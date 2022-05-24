Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $139.00 to $101.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical traded as low as $45.93 and last traded at $45.93, with a volume of 9103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.94.
RARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.70.
In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $299,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $180,740.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,050 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average is $72.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.58.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RARE)
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
