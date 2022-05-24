Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $139.00 to $101.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical traded as low as $45.93 and last traded at $45.93, with a volume of 9103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.94.

RARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $299,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $180,740.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,050 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 56,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average is $72.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

