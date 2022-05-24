Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UA. TheStreet cut Under Armour from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE UA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 170,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Under Armour news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 84.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 517.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 45.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

