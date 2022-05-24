Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup downgraded Under Armour from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair downgraded Under Armour to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Under Armour from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.54.

NYSE UAA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. 294,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,561,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $29,478,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 226.9% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 67,410 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $5,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

