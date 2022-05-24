United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives $382.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $384.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock.

URI stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,237. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $262.76 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 29.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in United Rentals by 55.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,030,000 after buying an additional 32,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

