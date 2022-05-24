United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.81 Per Share

Analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $3.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.35 and the lowest is $3.42. United Therapeutics posted earnings of $3.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $16.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.06 to $17.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.08 to $19.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.67.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,094,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,350,000 after buying an additional 37,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after purchasing an additional 123,295 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock opened at $210.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.88 and its 200 day moving average is $192.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

