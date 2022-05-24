Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$143.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.95 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Electronics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Shares of UEIC traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $26.03. 297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,339. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $53.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.76 million, a P/E ratio of -68.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.