Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.79.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $149,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.