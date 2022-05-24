Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of URBN stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after purchasing an additional 420,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,451,000 after acquiring an additional 802,424 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,560,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,012 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,990,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $125,315,000 after purchasing an additional 403,537 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,382,000 after acquiring an additional 318,211 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.