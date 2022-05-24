Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating. The stock had previously closed at $19.54, but opened at $18.17. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 32,506 shares changing hands.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,451,000 after acquiring an additional 802,424 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 41.3% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,560,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,990,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $125,315,000 after purchasing an additional 403,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,382,000 after purchasing an additional 318,211 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.