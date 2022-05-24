US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut US Ecology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of ECOL opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 0.81. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $48.09.

US Ecology ( NASDAQ:ECOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in US Ecology by 512.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in US Ecology by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

