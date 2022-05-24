US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CL King lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. US Foods has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $40.51.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in US Foods by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after acquiring an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in US Foods by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,726,000 after buying an additional 1,845,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after buying an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,439,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,112,000 after buying an additional 154,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

